Company: Dewey's Bakery

Website: www.deweys.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $39.99

Product Snapshot: Dewey's has recently released its Winter Warm Up Gift Box, just in time for the holidays.

Invite the ones you love to warm up by the fire with this cozy gift! Includes Hot Cocoa and Gingerbread Moravian Cookie Thins, a Dewey's Bakery mug, and a packet of Sillycow Hot Chocolate. The perfect winter pick-me-up to send to friends and family.