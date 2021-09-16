Company: Pretzel Pete, Inc.

Website: https://pretzelpete.com/

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Pretzel Pete's recently launched its newest seasonal item, Beer Mustard Seasoned Pretzel Pieces.

Pretzel Pete’s president & founder, Karl Brown, says: “These Beer Mustard pretzel pieces were developed to be the perfect Octoberfest snack. As opposed to the well known Honey Mustard flavor, this item has a very distinctive brown mustard flavor. The lager beer notes linger on the back end providing a very unique snack experience perfect for the fall season.”

This item, packed in 10.5 oz bags, has been launched on the company website, Amazon, and in select retailers. This item is expected to be available only throughout the autumn months of 2021 and carries a SRP of $3.99.

Pretzel Pete is a family-owned manufacturer based in Hatboro, PA. Its factory is peanut-free, tree nut-free, and sesame-free.



