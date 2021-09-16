Company: Veroni

Website: www.veroni.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: With its snacks full of flavor and protein, Veroni makes back-to-school easier, fun, and healthy. The brand-new line of the beloved Italian cured meat maker is inspired by the traditional Italian “merenda.” It comes in four pairing variations that combine Italian salami (mild and spicy), Provolone cheese, breadsticks, and dry fruits such as dried cranberries and dried apricots. The portable snacking trays can be easily packed in lunch boxes for kids, served as an after-school snack, or eaten while on-the-go during after-school activities.

The snack line opens the door to a new tasty Italian experience by offering a healthy and wholesome solution. “Our R&D team has developed a product that can improve the health of the brain by boosting it with the right ingredients without sacrificing taste,” says Veroni’s R&D manager, Lorenzo Ferrara.

Since 2016, Veroni has brought American households premium charcuterie to enjoy. Its cured meats are produced in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna and then imported to the U.S. where they’re locally sliced and packaged. From traditional salami, mortadella, Italian prosciutto, speck, and pancetta, Veroni’s cold cuts are great for pretty much any time of the day. After the successful launch of the Enjoy AperiTime charcuterie trays that enrich the Italian Aperitivo experience, the latest extension of the brand’s product offerings aims to be the perfect snack to quench cravings.

“Satisfying the taste of everyone is always a priority when we design a new line”, says Emanuela Bigi, marketing manager. “Today, we are still the only imported Italian brand of charcuterie in the U.S. that, besides offering high-quality products, wishes to introduce to U.S. consumers the Italian tradition and the key concepts that are popular in Italy, like Aperitivo and snack time."

Rich in protein and well-balanced, Veroni snacks are a genuine alternative to bring to the office or when you need a pick-me-up to power through your workout at the gym.



