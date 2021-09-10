Company: Mother Earth's Snack

Website: www.motherearthssnack.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.35-$3.49

Product Snapshot: Mother Earth’s Snack has launched its premium, Q-9 SuperFood line of “better-for-you” snacks for online sale.

“Our launch could not come at a better time as many families and individuals alike work to adopt healthier lifestyles and better eating habits” says co-founder Beza Yilma-Kassaye. She and her partner Frank Natale are joining forces with a common goal: “To create plant-based, better-for-you, sweet and savory healthy snacks fit for all ages.”

“It feels like the kind of nutritious fun snack many of us have been waiting for,” said Kassaye, president of Mother Earth’s Snack. “Personally, I love the vanilla Bites. They’re my go-to choice,” she says, “but the chocolate Bites are my son’s favorite. He’s 10 years old and has a variety of allergies, so the fact that even he could enjoy this snack safely means a lot to me!”

The Q-9 SuperFood line is named for its 100 percent quinoa base ingredient, a superfood which provides all nine essential amino acids, which our bodies do not make and must therefore be consumed. The quinoa seeds are ground into a flour-like consistency before being extruded and baked into savory heart-shaped Puffs available in four flavors—Spinach Parmesan, Classic Ranch, Zesty Chili Lime, and White Cheddar. The company's Certified Organic, lightly sweetened wafer-like crispy Styx, and smaller Bites, are available in two filling varieties—White Chocolate with Vanilla Yogurt or Dark Italian Chocolate.

SRPs range from $1.35 to $3.49:

1-oz Puffs $1.49

5-oz Puffs $3.49

Vanilla/Cocoa Styx $1.35

Vanilla/Cocoa Bites $2.49

“We pride ourselves in bringing you the best of the farm” says co-founder Frank Natale. “Our quinoa heart Puffs are never fried, so they are never greasy, always healthier, with the perfect crunch and flavoring. You'll be pleasantly surprised.” He goes on to say, “our Styx and Bites are perfectly crispy with flavors that won’t disappoint.”

To accommodate wide-ranging dietary preferences, Mother Earth’s Q-9 SuperFood snacks are gluten-free, kosher, non-GMO, certified organic and vegetarian friendly.

The plant-based movement is growing exponentially, says co-founder Frank Natale. Harvard contributing author Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN, explains plant-based as follows: “Plant-based or plant-forward eating patterns focus on foods primarily from plants. This includes not only fruits and vegetables, but also nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans. It doesn’t mean that you are vegetarian or vegan and never eat meat or dairy.”

Beza Yilma-Kassaye, originally from Ethiopia, came to the U.S. at the age of 12 after living there and in Germany extensively, before becoming an American citizen. She’s worked in bakeries and restaurants where she met Frank Natale while working for one of Mr. Natale’s businesses in New York. She then went on to earn her MBA-Marketing at Zicklin’s Baruch College. Having experienced food issues as a teenager drove her passion for health and fitness as well as helping others. With this better-for-you snack line endeavor, she has done just that.

