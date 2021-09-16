Company: Whey Better Cookie Co.

Website: www.wheybettercookieco.com

Introduced: May/September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.00/cookie

Product Snapshot: Whey Better Cookie Co. is celebrating a milestone: three years in the gourmet cookie biz.

Whey Better Cookie Co. has been featured on The View and HSN for its ginormous 6-oz gourmet protein cookies. Creative flavors include Seaside Caramel, S’mores Overload, Double Chocolate S’marshmallow, and Twisted Peanut Butter Dream. You can also find the classics like Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter, among others.

On Saturdays you will find a line out the door of their retail location with people who want to get a taste of these gourmet cookies. They recommend heating their cookies for maximum gooeyness.

“Our cookies taste best when they are warm, it gives them that delicious gooey center," said Keri Hayes, owner. “It reminds me of baking cookies with my mom as a kid, I could hardly wait for them to come out of the oven let alone wait for one to cool before taking a bite.”

What makes Whey Better cookies different from all the rest is the added protein. It has its protein shipped in from a company in California. The cookies have at least 30 grams of protein in each one. It makes the cookies filling and satisfying.

You don’t have to drive to Detroit to be able to score these cookies for yourself. You can also shop directly from the company's website, as it ships nationwide.

The bakery has managed to stay afloat during the pandemic for the only reason they can think of. ‘We think everyone needs to find a little joy right now, our cookies bring smiles to faces, take a time out and just enjoy something super delicious.” The bakery actually expanded in spring 2020, as well.

Flavors include:

Apple Crisp Cookie: A cookie with cinnamon chips, filled with a tart apple filling, and topped with a crunchy cinnamon granola. It tastes like a handheld Dutch apple pie.

Chocolate Smarshmallow: A double dark chocolate cookie with dark chocolate chips and stuffed with melty marshmallows. Named after how the founder's son would pronounce marshmallows when he was little.

S'mores Overload: A chocolate chip cookie, filled with extra dark chocolate chunks and melty marshmallows and coated with large chunks of cinnamon graham crackers.

Bad Santa (Christmas time only): A double chocolate mint cookie dipped in a decadent dark chocolate coated with candy cane pieces.

Seaside Caramel: A double dark chocolate cookie packed with super soft caramel and sprinkled with sea salt.

Monster: A chocolate chip cookie packed with peanut M&M's.

Black and Tan: A dark chocolate chip cookie with added peanut butter chips.



