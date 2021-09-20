Company: Daisy Cakes

Website: www.ilovedaisycakes.com

Introduced: April–June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $69.95 (minikins), $84.95 (birthday cake)

Product Snapshot: Daisy Cakes just released its birthday cakes ready to ship in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and its newest Minikins, in mocha flavor.

Daisy Cakes' birthday cake can be personalized, and comes with its signature birthday buttercream frosting, with sprinkles and the birthday person's name on top.

The Mocha Minikins are made using the founder's Great Aunt Daisy’s chocolate pie filling and spooning it between delicate espresso cake layers. The icing on top has a splash of coffee liqueur in it and is topped off with three dark chocolate-covered espresso beans.