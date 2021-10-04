Company: SNAX-Sational Brands' Cookie Pop and Candy Pop

Website: www.cookiepopcandypop.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $10.48

Product Snapshot: SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere cookie coated popcorn brand Cookie Pop has introduced a new signature variety pack and new flavor! Cookie Pop OREO popcorn made with real cookie pieces is joined by one of America’s favorite cookie snacks, NUTTER BUTTER, and signature CHIPS AHOY! Cookie-coated popcorn. This special edition is only available at Sam’s Club nationwide featuring 18 of the 1-oz bags for $10.48.

SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere power duo Cookie Pop and Candy Pop continues to combine everyone’s favorite things—ready-to-eat popcorn featuring America’s cookie and candy favorites—yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation. The better-for-you-snack is made in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium, and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie or candy-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack of 2020” by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media, and celebrities, from Cardi B., to Lance Bass, to Robert De Niro, to Ashley Greene, to Mario Lopez, to Cedric The Entertainer.

The full line of flavor varieties include Candy Pop made with M&M’s Minis candy pieces, Cookie Pop made with OREO cookie pieces, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS, Candy Pop made with TWIX candy pieces, Candy Pop made with Butterfinger candy pieces, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER, and Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY! cookie pieces, with new flavor profiles launching in 2021.

As part of the brand's ongoing “SnackGiving” initiative, a portion of proceeds from all sales of all flavor varieties benefit The Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their efforts as of December 2020—most notably, their new Seacrest Studio at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. The new Seacrest Studio makes it possible for children and teens to get behind the camera and mic to develop, star, and interact in original TV and radio programming during their hospital stays. Patients will also have the ability to call down to the studio via their hospital room phone to engage in events they are watching on their screen. A portion of proceeds from all popcorn bag sales are donated to the foundation.







