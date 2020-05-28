Popcornopolis Americorn popcorn, exclusively at Sam's Club

Company: Popcornopolis

Website: www.popcornopolis.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.98 (in-store), $14.94 (online)

Product Snapshot: Just in time for summer, Sam’s Club shoppers can look forward to adding a star-spangled snack to their pantry. The purveyors of gourmet popcorn, Popcornopolis are pleased to announce Americorn is now available exclusively at Sam’s Club locations and samsclub.com in large 20 oz bags.

Celebrating the spirit of the season, Americorn is a vanilla flavored caramel corn bursting with bold, patriotic colors creating one very tasty, all-American treat. The limited-edition offering features perfectly-popped American-grown non-GMO popcorn drenched in creamy vanilla coating. It’s the nostalgic taste of carnivals, county fairs and happy hometown memories, updated for an exquisite, mouthwatering snack that’ll keep you grinning with joy, bite after bite.

“We took inspiration from our delicious Caramel Corn to create a light, crispy, buttery and sweet vanilla flavored popcorn. It’s packed with crunchy goodness and the vanilla creates an irresistibly creamy finish,” said Phil Fox, executive chef at Popcornopolis and VP of product development. “Americorn is the perfect snack for Memorial Day, 4th of July, movie nights, barbecues, birthdays and summer snacking. We even dressed the kernels up for the summer in festive red, white and blue.”

Gleaming in a metallic blue bag, and available for less than five dollars, snackers at Sam’s Club can indulge in a 20 oz serving of mouthwatering vanilla popcorn. This sweet treat is perfect for dessert-lovers, snack-enthusiasts, and lovers of all-things summer.

“Made the way it oughta be,” Popcornopolis offers over 20 mouthwatering recipes and is made from American-grown, non-GMO corn. Crafted with big flavor, the company’s treasured popcorn recipes are also certified gluten-free and use only the finest ingredients and cooking practices. For more information, visit www.popcornopolis.com.