Company: Mason Dixie Foods

Website: www.masondixiebiscuits.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99 (24 biscuits)

Product Snapshot: Mason Dixie has a new retail partner. Products will be available in Costco’s Northeast stores.

From frozen to phenomenal, Mason Dixie is actually the only biscuit line sold at Costco. Free from preservatives and made using six simple ingredients such as real butter and fresh dairy, a 24-pack is available for only $9.99. Locations include; VA, MD, DC, DE, PA and NY.

The aroma of something fresh baked and just out of the oven can bring forth many happy memories. For Mason Dixie Foods CEO & Founder, Ayeshah Abuelhiga, that’s exactly how the brand came to be.

Mason Dixie Foods was founded in 2014 when Ayeshah craved the comfort food she grew up eating. One of her favorites was buttermilk biscuits! Trying to find decent biscuits made with quality ingredients proved impossible, so she decided to make REAL biscuits herself. After many tries, she found the perfect recipe for her classic buttermilk biscuit and it proved to be an instant hit! Ayeshah soon left her corporate job, opened a small pop-up restaurant in Washington, D.C. and began selling her products. Word spread about the flaky, buttery biscuits and soon a line wrapped around the block with people trying to get their hands on them.

Customers would constantly ask how they could recreate the taste and experience at home, so Ayeshah started vacuum sealing frozen biscuits late at night at home and sold the ready-to-bake biscuits to the customers demanding more! Soon, Mason Dixie Foods caught the attention of Whole Foods Market, and they began selling the classic Buttermilk Biscuits in their D.C. locations. They were so popular that a month’s worth of inventory ended up selling out in just three hours!

So, what makes Mason Dixie Foods’ biscuits so special and why do people go gaga for them? Well, unlike similar products on the market, these biscuits are made from scratch. With only a few simple, natural ingredients on the label, and no artificial preservatives or additives, Mason Dixie Foods uses only the highest quality ingredients. Unbleached flour, real butter and dairy, and aluminum-free baking powder are included in each recipe. The biscuits are frozen and vacuum sealed to ensure that maximum taste and freshness is delivered in every single bite.

So what are you waiting for? Simply take out of the freezer, bake and enjoy. It really is that simple.