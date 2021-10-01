Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.mondelezinternational.com

Introduced: 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89 (convenience pack), $3.69

Product Snapshot: After 10 years of requests, pleas, and direct messages, the fan-favorite Cakesters are returning to shelves starting in 2022. Nabisco is bringing back the highly demanded Cakesters in two varieties; the beloved Original OREO Cakesters and a new additional offering, NUTTER BUTTER Cakesters. Cakesters will be a permanent addition to the OREO and NUTTER BUTTER portfolios and available nationwide beginning in 2022.

Cakesters are a soft-baked take on the classic cookies you know and love. The beloved, signature taste of OREO and NUTTER BUTTER is baked into each and every bite of soft cake and creme filling for a treat that’s perfect for anytime, anywhere indulgence.

Original OREO Cakesters are made with delicious and smooth creme filling paired between two soft chocolate flavored snack cakes.

NUTTER BUTTER Cakesters are made with real peanut butter filling sandwiched between two soft snack cakes.



