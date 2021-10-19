Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a global provider of food and beverage solutions and ingredients, has opened its new Technical Application Centre in Dubai.

At the new $2 million state-of-the-art center, Tate & Lyle’s food scientists will work with food and beverage customers to address growing demand for solutions that lower sugar, fat, and calories, and add fiber, in consumer products.

The opening of the new center reflects Tate & Lyle’s commitment to the development of the food and beverage industry in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

Through their expertise in the beverage, dairy, bakery, sauce, and dressing categories, Tate & Lyle’s highly trained experts will support manufacturers across the region to deliver successful food formulation, from ingredients and recipes to the application and sensory experience.

The center boasts advanced equipment and an optimized prototyping process to help customers drive their innovation agenda faster.

Dominique Floch, general mnager, Turkey, Middle East and Africa at Tate & Lyle, said: “The launch of our new Technical Application Centre in Dubai marks a milestone in our expansion in the region. We will be using cutting edge technology to provide our food and beverage partners with faster service and quicker project turnaround timeframes, which will be instrumental in increasing their speed to market."

Guests were today welcomed at the center by the General Manager and joined by Tate & Lyle’s global CEO Nick Hampton, its President, Asia, Middle East, Africa and Latin America Andrew Taylor, and President, Innovation and Commercial Development Victoria Spadaro Grant, in celebrating its official opening.

Added Nick Hampton, Tate & Lyle CEO: “Tate & Lyle’s purpose is Improving Lives for Generations and that’s why we are committed to providing a platform for food and beverage companies to meet consumer demand for great-tasting products which support a balanced diet and lifestyle, supported by decades of scientific research and innovation.”

Tate & Lyle will be running a newly launched initiative by UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers Group, The Middle East Sugar & Calorie Reduction Knowledge Building Programme, from the new Centre.

Targeting government entities, food regulators, health departments, food and beverage manufacturers and dietary supplement providers, the six-session program will provide theoretical and practical knowledge for sugar and calorie reduction in food and beverage products.







