According to the April 2021 “Cold Chain Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report” from Grand View Research, the global cold chain market size was valued at $210.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8 percent from 2021 to 2028.

For baked goods and snacks distributed refrigerated or frozen, producers need effective strategies to rapidly cool product before packaging, and then potential subsequent freezing, before distribution. These equipment solutions are vital elements in the overall logistics plan for cold-chain management and can include refrigeration and freezing technologies, as well as conveyors.

Company: G&F Systems

Website: https://gfsystems.com

Logistics Snapshot: G&F Systems, Roosevelt, NY, offers an extensive array of products to help cool, refrigerate, and/or freeze finished products, notes Anthony Salsone, vice president. The company’s product portfolio includes spiral refrigerated cooling systems and spiral blast freezing systems, he notes.

“Some of the top features and competitive advantages that G&F Systems offers includes our configurable internal baffling system,” says Salsone. “This system allows the customer to precisely control airflow through the product zone, and also provides ease of access for maintenance and sanitation requirements.”

Another advantage offered by G&F Systems is its sequential defrost coil, notes Salsone. “With this option, customers can eliminate the daily or weekly shutdown requirement needed to defrost conventional coil arrangements,” he says. “With our sequential defrost coil, production runs can be expected to continue 24/7 for upward of three to four weeks, or as needed based on the customer’s maintenance/sanitation schedules.”

Company: Ashworth Bros., Inc.

Website: www.ashworth.com

Logistics Snapshot: As a conveyor belt manufacturer, Ashworth Bros., Inc., Winchester, VA, works with OEMs and end-users to offer the best belting choice for cooling, chilling, and freezing applications, notes Jonathan Lasecki, director of engineering.

“By working with our customers, we can offer belting suitable for the required process, but also suitable to the specific product being conveyed,” says Lasecki. “Product size requires certain product support, and how product is removed from the belt are only a few of the considerations when choosing the best belt for a particular product. Required tension or belt strength, as well as choosing the best suitable belt material for the application, are all part of Ashworth’s belt evaluation services.”

Ashworth’s engineering design focus on maintenance and sanitation led to the development of its OG360 weld product line, says Lasecki. “This product offers a full 360˚ edge weld design that seals cracks where debris can become entrapped and difficult to remove. The OG360 design is manufactured with advanced manufacturing methods to increase belt strength and reduce belt and maintenance costs.”

Also, the SmartSprial Monitoring System is an add-on system that monitors the conveyor system on critical parameters that could reduce belt life and lead to unexpected downtime, says Lasecki. “Ashworth’s SmartSprial system tracks trending data that allow the customer to notice changes that will lead to belt and or system failure. Tracking this ‘trend data’—via your computer or smartphone—allows the customer to schedule inspections or maintenance between product runs instead of scrambling when unexpected failure occurs. This increases uptime and, ultimately, production throughput.”