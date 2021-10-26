Company: Save A Lot
Website: https://savealot.com/
Introduced: October 2021
Distribution: National
Product Snapshot: Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the United States, invites pizza lovers everywhere to celebrate National Pizza Month this October with one (or quite a few) of its new flavors. Whether you are a meat lover, vegetarian, thin crust aficionado or hoping to enjoy pizza for breakfast, there’s a lot of pizza options for everyone.
Now available at stores nationwide, Save A Lot’s private label line of Mantia’s frozen pizzas has expanded to include new thin crust, stuffed crust and rising crust options, plus seasonal flavors suited to anyone’s tastes. The expanded line-up now includes:
New Original Thin Crust
- Cheese: Classic cheese pizza on Mantia’s original thin crust
- Pepperoni: Pepperoni made with pork, chicken, and beef on Mantia’s original thin crust
- Supreme: Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers and onions on Mantia’s original thin crust
- Three Meat: Sausage, pepperoni and beef topping on Mantia’s original thin crust
New Stuffed Crust
- Pepperoni: Pepperoni on a cheese-stuffed crust
- Three Meat: Sausage, pepperoni and beef topping on a cheese-stuffed crust
New Thin Crust Flavors
- Buffalo Chicken: White meat chicken, buffalo-style ranch sauce, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses on a thin crust
- BBQ Chicken: Zesty barbecue sauce topped with premium white meat chicken, mozzarella, smoked gouda cheese, and red onions on a thin crust
New Pizza . . . of the Season
- Breakfast Pizza: Breakfast sausage and country gravy with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a crispy thin crust (available through Winter 2022)
“National Pizza Month is a perfect opportunity to expand our Mantia’s collection of affordable, delicious and quality pizzas,” said Tim Schroder, senior vice president of Marketing at Save A Lot. “With these new flavors and crusts, there’s something for everyone. We look forward to introducing new flavors each quarter.”
Save A Lot believes everyone should have access to fresh, high quality food options in their hometown. Save A Lot focuses on offering everyday low prices on great tasting, high quality private label brands as well as national brand products, USDA-inspected meat cut fresh in store, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.
Mantia’s frozen pizzas are now available at all Save A Lot stores nationwide. For more information and to find your nearest location, please visit SaveALot.com.