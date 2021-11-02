Company: ALDI Inc.
Website: www.aldi.us
Introduced: Varies
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.59-$4.49
Product Snapshot: ALDI has recently released new keto cookies, macarons, caramel stroopwafels, gluten-free holiday doughnuts, and cheesecake trays.
The new products include:
- July 2020: ALDI-exclusive Happy Farms Cheesecake Snack Trays are convenient treats to enjoy on the go. Available in Caramel, Chocolate and Strawberry varieties. SRP: $1.59.
- May 2021: ALDI-exclusive Benton's Keto Cookies are grain free with zero grams of net carbs. Enjoy either Chocolate Chip or Snickerdoodle cookies as a sweet snack or dessert. SRP: $2.99
- May 2021: ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Macarons include an assortment of flavors perfect to share with family and friends. The flavors include chocolate, vanilla, salted caramel, lemon, raspberry, and pistachio. SRP: $4.89
- November 2021: ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Caramel Stroopwafels are waffles filled with sweet, creamy caramel. The perfect sweet treat to enjoy on its own or with a cup of coffee. SRP: $2.49.
- December 2021: ALDI-exclusive liveGfree Gluten Free Holiday Donuts are available in Cranberry, Pumpkin and Gingerbread varieties. Enjoy your favorite holiday flavor as a sweet treat or with your morning coffee. SRP: $4.49.