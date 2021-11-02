Company: ALDI Inc.

Website: www.aldi.us

Introduced: Varies

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.59-$4.49

Product Snapshot: ALDI has recently released new keto cookies, macarons, caramel stroopwafels, gluten-free holiday doughnuts, and cheesecake trays.

The new products include: 

  • July 2020: ALDI-exclusive Happy Farms Cheesecake Snack Trays are convenient treats to enjoy on the go. Available in Caramel, Chocolate and Strawberry varieties. SRP: $1.59.
  • May 2021: ALDI-exclusive Benton's Keto Cookies are grain free with zero grams of net carbs. Enjoy either Chocolate Chip or Snickerdoodle cookies as a sweet snack or dessert. SRP: $2.99
  • May 2021: ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Macarons include an assortment of flavors perfect to share with family and friends. The flavors include chocolate, vanilla, salted caramel, lemon, raspberry, and pistachio.  SRP: $4.89
  • November 2021: ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Caramel Stroopwafels are waffles filled with sweet, creamy caramel. The perfect sweet treat to enjoy on its own or with a cup of coffee. SRP: $2.49.
  • December 2021: ALDI-exclusive liveGfree Gluten Free Holiday Donuts are available in Cranberry, Pumpkin and Gingerbread varieties. Enjoy your favorite holiday flavor as a sweet treat or with your morning coffee. SRP: $4.49.