Company: ALDI Inc.
Website: www.aldi.us
Introduced: Varies
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $2.49-$3.99
Product Snapshot: ALDI recently released new varieties of protein bread, keto tortillas, organic bread, and brioche buns.
The new products include:
- March 2020: ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Thin-Sliced Organic Bread is available in Graintastic, made with 21 whole grains and seed, or Seedtastic which is jam-packed with seeds. Each serving is only 70 calories with 12 grams of whole grains and 3 grams of protein. SRP: $3.49.
- November 2020: ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Sesame Seed Brioche Buns will elevate any burger or sandwich! Stock up on these rich, buttery buns for your next BBQ. SRP: $2.49.
- February 2021: ALDI-exclusive L'oven Fresh Protein Bread has 10 grams of plant based protein with only 4 grams of net carbs and zero guilt. Enjoy as toast in the morning or use for your favorite sandwich creation. SRP: $3.99.
- August 2021: ALDI-exclusive L'oven Fresh Keto Tortillas are available in plain or multiseed varieties. They're high in fiber with 0 percent cholesterol. Use for your next quesadilla or wrap! SRP: $3.49.