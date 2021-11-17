Company: Loacker

Website: www.loackerusa.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: Loacker has announced three new Winter Edition Quadratini flavors: Gingerbread, Cinnamon, and Orange Speculoos. This marks the first time the global confections leader has introduced seasonal flavors within the U.S. market. The products will be available within the cookie aisle in supermarkets nationwide, specialty retailers and online via Amazon and Loackerusa.com.

Each flavor is a take on winter-themed favorites, in harmony with the company’s ongoing commitment to using only the best possible ingredients, while avoiding artificial flavorings, added colors and preservatives. The Gingerbread flavor consists of crispy wafers infused with a cream that’s enriched with cinnamon, fennel, coriander, ginger, cloves, allspice, nutmeg, and cardamon.

The generously seasoned cinnamon flavor finds the crunchy wafers filled with a cream filling, creating a cozy, festive treat.

The aromatic Orange Speculoos flavor evokes a centuries-old traditional favorite. Here the wafers are paired with an orange cream filling, consisting of cinnamon, cloves, ginger, allspice, and cardamon.

“We are excited to debut our new flavors," says Jenny Fernandez, VP of marketing, Loacker USA. “Our delicious wafers are sure to become seasonal favorites.”



