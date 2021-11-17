Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a global provider of food and beverage solutions and ingredients, is pleased to unveil six key trends that are shaping consumer product innovation in the food and beverage market both today and tomorrow.

Consumers today expect more from their favorite brands, not only offering them products that are healthier and tastier, but which have been produced in a responsible and sustainable way.

Beth Nieman Hacker, market research director at Tate & Lyle, said: “By understanding how values, behaviors, and appetites are changing, and the drivers behind these shifts, food and beverage brands can launch products that meet the needs of consumers today and better anticipate how these will evolve.”

Tate & Lyle’s global market research team has conducted its own proprietary consumer research, studied hundreds of research papers and data points and, together with Tate & Lyle’s commercial teams worldwide, has identified the following key trends driving consumer purchases:

Transparency : increasing numbers of consumers are seeking healthy food and beverage products they can trust and want to know the source of the ingredients in those products. The clean label movement continues to evolve, moving from all-natural claims to communicating how products are made.

: increasing numbers of consumers are seeking healthy food and beverage products they can trust and want to know the source of the ingredients in those products. The clean label movement continues to evolve, moving from all-natural claims to communicating how products are made. Plant-Based : consumers are focused on health and sustainability, opting for products that are better for them and better for the planet. They are drawn to products that are plant-based because positive health outcomes and environmental impacts are associated with plant-based eating.

: consumers are focused on health and sustainability, opting for products that are better for them and better for the planet. They are drawn to products that are plant-based because positive health outcomes and environmental impacts are associated with plant-based eating. Sugar reduction : consumers are looking for ways to get healthy and stay healthy. One recommendation to achieve better health is to reduce the amount of sugar in their diet. However, consumers are torn between reducing sugar and maintaining a great taste experience.

: consumers are looking for ways to get healthy and stay healthy. One recommendation to achieve better health is to reduce the amount of sugar in their diet. However, consumers are torn between reducing sugar and maintaining a great taste experience. Gut Health : globally, consumers are not getting enough fiber daily. Fiber helps support gut health and consumers are interested in getting more of it in their diet. As awareness of gut health and the benefits a healthy gut can provide continues to grow, more consumers will look for products with gut health benefits[4].

: globally, consumers are not getting enough fiber daily. Fiber helps support gut health and consumers are interested in getting more of it in their diet. As awareness of gut health and the benefits a healthy gut can provide continues to grow, more consumers will look for products with gut health benefits[4]. Convenience : consumers are digitally connected and time poor, seeking ease, efficiency, and instant gratification from the products they buy, including food and beverages. Whilst convenient products meet the needs of global consumers amidst their busier, more stressful lives, this presents formulation challenges for manufacturers.

: consumers are digitally connected and time poor, seeking ease, efficiency, and instant gratification from the products they buy, including food and beverages. Whilst convenient products meet the needs of global consumers amidst their busier, more stressful lives, this presents formulation challenges for manufacturers. Better-for-you snacking: snacking is an important meal occasion; however, consumers are prioritizing their health. “Better-for-you” snacking products are an obvious choice to meet consumers' health needs.

Natalya Bright, market research manager, at Tate and Lyle, said:

“These global trends play to Tate & Lyle’s strengths as an ingredient provider, with our wide range of responsibly-sourced, almost exclusively plant-based solutions that are label-friendly and

“Since millions of people across the world consume products containing our ingredients every day, the heart of our business is about Improving Lives for Generations, and we’re proud to partner with our customers to do just that while helping them to succeed in the marketplace.”

