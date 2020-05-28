Tate & Lyle announces ambitious new environmental targets

Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a supplier of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, has announced a set of ambitious new environmental targets and commitments. These targets are aligned to the delivery of Tate & Lyle’s purpose, Improving Lives for Generations, a key pillar of which is to care for our planet and protect its natural resources for the benefit of future generations.



Tate & Lyle’s new environmental targets are, by 2030, to deliver:

30 percent absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 CO 2 e emissions, with an ambition to reach 20% reduction by 2025.

e emissions, with an ambition to reach 20% reduction by 2025. 15 percent absolute reduction in Scope 3 CO 2 e emissions.

e emissions. 100 percent of its waste to be beneficially used, with an ambition to reach 75% by 2025.

15 percent reduction in water use.

In adopting these targets, Tate & Lyle commits to:

Eliminate use of coal from its operations by 2025.

Establish its Scope 1, 2 and 3 CO 2 e emissions reductions as Science-Based Targets.

e emissions reductions as Science-Based Targets. Maintain sustainable acreage equivalent to the volume of corn Tate & Lyle buys globally each year, currently 1.5 million acres, and through partnerships accelerate the adoption of conservation practices.