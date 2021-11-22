Company: Barebells Functional Foods

Website: https://barebells.com/us

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $25.99 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Barebells has just announced the launch of its new protein bar, Holiday Crisp, a limited edition for the Holiday Season. Barebells’ Holiday Crisp will be available for purchase starting November 2021 through its website, GNC, Trader Joe's, and select gyms.

"We are so excited to introduce the new Holiday Crisp flavor to our roster of great tasting protein bars," said Ben Jones, CEO of Barebells Functional Foods. "Just in time for the holiday season consumers can celebrate with a decadent, flavorful, and mouthwatering protein bar that emanates everything people love about the holidays.”

Barebells’ new Holiday Crisp flavor combines a smoother texture with a creamy sweet chocolate body on the outside, gooey salty caramel, and soft puffy crisps throughout the snack, giving it a light and crispy consistency that pairs perfectly with the flavor.

Barebells has earned significant national distribution gains since launching in the U.S. in 2020. Barebells protein bars are rich in protein with 20 grams of protein, no added sugar, without palm oil, and only 200 calories.

Holiday Crisp will be joining Barebells current lineup of Chocolate Dough, Crunchy Fudge, Hazelnut & Nougat, Cookies & Cream, Caramel Cashew, White Chocolate Almond, Salty Peanut, and a plant-based selection of Salty Peanut and Hazelnut Nougat.



