Company: Doughp

Website: www.doughp.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $39.00-$59.00

Product Snapshot: Doughp, the edible and bakeable cookie dough brand, has mixed up a new holiday flavor right in time for Thanksgiving. Chrissy Pie, a sweet potato streusel pie cookie dough, was created exclusively for Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. The new Chrissy Pie cookie dough brings all the flavors of the season into one tasty spoonful! The perfect dessert for any holiday table, Chrissy Pie cookie dough can be served up raw or baked into cookies and other sweet treats. Chrissy Pie cookie dough is available on November 9, 2021 for limited time only on CravingsByChrissyTeigen.com and Doughp.com.

Inspired by Chrissy Teigen’s mouth-watering recipe in her cookbook, the new sweet potato streusel pie cookie dough is loaded with candied pecans and cookie “pie crust” pieces with all the warming spices of the holiday season. As with all Doughp’s cookie dough, Chrissy Pie can be eaten raw with a spoon or baked.

“Being asked to create Chrissy’s Sweet Potato Streusel Pie recipe in cookie dough form is one of the highlights of my cookie-dough-loving career!” said Kelsey Moreira, founder & CEO of Doughp. “I’m so proud of the way the cookie dough flavor turned out, and equally proud to work with Chrissy Teigen and the Cravings team. The new Chrissy Pie cookie dough melds all the flavors of the season into one delicious spoonful.”

Chrissy Pie is available in build your own packs or in a 3-pack gift set of 16oz Pints ($54), including: Chrissy Pie, Cookie Monsta (cookies & cream dough), & Santa’s Doughp (chocolate chip dough with white chocolate chunks and festive holiday sprinkles). Cookie Monsta is Chrissy’s favorite Doughp classic.

Doughp can be purchased at www.doughp.com. This flavor can be added to the build your own custom pack with either 2 or 4 flavors. A 2-pack of pints is $39.00, and a 4-pack of pints is $59.00. Specialty gift sets are also available, and shipping is free.



