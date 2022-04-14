Company: Barebells Functional Foods

Website: https://barebells.com/us

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Barebells, the high-in-protein, no added sugar protein bar brand, has just announced the launch of their new protein bar flavor, Creamy Crisp. Following the huge success of the limited-edition flavor, Holiday Crisp, a bar consisting of a smooth texture with a creamy chocolate outside and a gooey salty caramel, blended with soft puffy crisps throughout the snack, giving it a light and crispy consistency that pairs perfectly with the flavor.

“Due to popular demand, we are so excited to bring back our limited Holiday Crisp flavor, with a new name, Creamy Crisp. Fan favorite Creamy Crisp will be available all year round.” said Ben Jones, CEO of Barebells Functional Foods.

Barebells launched in the US in 2020 and exploded in popularity following viral TikTok buzz around the flavors and texture. Barebells are available in 11,000+ stores nationwide, including Trader Joe´s, GNC, QuikTrip, Maverik, and many more. Barebells are rich in protein with 20 grams of protein, no added sugar, without palm oil, and only 200 calories. Creamy Crisp is an exciting addition to the other flavors Cookies & Cream, Caramel Cashew, Chocolate Dough, Crunchy Fudge, Hazelnut & Nougat, White Chocolate Almond, Salty Peanut, and a plant-based selection of Salty Peanut and Hazelnut Nougat.

Barebells can also be purchased through its website at http://shop.barebells.com/.

For more information, visit barebells.com or follow it on Instagram and TikTok.