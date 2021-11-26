Company: Veroni

Website: www.veroni.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Veroni is proud to introduce its brand-new Charcuterie Party Tray, a 12-oz maxi tray that includes Italian Salame, Provolone cheese, Italian olives, and artisanal breadsticks. Perfect to kick off any special gatherings, the latest extension of Veroni product offerings brings to American tables the best Italian ingredients in a ready to serve tray that everyone can indulge in.

The Veroni family has already brought to the U.S. the concept of the Italian aperitivo with its successful Enjoy AperiTime trays line, a ready-to-share charcuterie board that cleverly combines Veroni cold cuts with cheese, olives, dried fruits, and breadsticks crafted for 2-3 people. This time, inspired by the expression “the bigger the better,” the beloved maker of Italian cured meats introduces one larger version to share with at least six people. Veroni has carefully selected each ingredient for its Charcuterie Party Tray to offer a high-quality experience: from sliced Veroni imported Italian salami to Sicilian olives, characterized by a mild flavor, and artisanal breadsticks.

“With our new Charcuterie Party Tray, we aim to provide US consumers with a delicious, ready-to-enjoy grazing board to share during home or office gatherings," explains Emanuela Bigi, marketing manager of Veroni. “In Italy, cheese and charcuterie boards are traditionally linked to happy time spent with family and friends while enjoying good food and fine wine—the ‘Italian way to party’ that we would like Americans to experience through the high quality of our products.”

The latest additions to Veroni’s offering include their full of flavor and protein snack line that comes in a practical and easy to open packaging with 2-oz of products to bring anywhere for every moment of the day. The four pairing variations of the line combine mild or spicy Italian salame with provolone cheese, and dried fruits like apricots or cranberries and breadsticks. The line has been designed to recharge batteries everywhere—at the office, at school, or after the gym. Since 2016, Veroni’s goal is to offer to the American market a large range of 100 percent Italian made charcuterie with their different lines.