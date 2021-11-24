Campbell Soup Company has announced the appointment of Stewart Lindsay as vice president, corporate responsibility and sustainability, effective Dec. 6, 2021. He joins Campbell from The Nature Conservancy.

Lindsay will be responsible for the company’s corporate responsibility and sustainability strategy and programs. Lindsay will lead teams responsible for environmental sustainability and sustainable agriculture and work closely with others across the company to help Campbell achieve its goals. He will report to Adam Ciongoli, executive vice president, general counsel and chief sustainability, corporate responsibility and governance officer.

“Stewart will bring a unique perspective to our corporate responsibility and sustainability efforts based on his years of work in the food industry and experience at one of the most effective and wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world,” said Ciongoli.

Lindsay spent the last two years at The Nature Conservancy, where he was the managing director of corporate engagement, with responsibility for developing and managing major corporate partnerships. Previously, he spent 15 years at Bunge Limited, an agribusiness and food company, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, ultimately serving as vice president, sustainability and government affairs.

“I am excited to join Campbell and look forward to expanding on the company’s initiatives to build a more sustainable and resilient food system,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay earned his A.B. in History from Princeton University and his M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

To learn more about the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, goals and progress, click here.