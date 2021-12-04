Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.
Website: www.cheryls.com
Introduced: December 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $19.99
Product Snapshot: National Cookie Day is on December 4, 2021, and Cheryl’s Cookies is celebrating in scrumptious ways.
To excite taste buds all around, the brand has *new* seasonal flavors too, such as Peppermint Chocolate, Cranberry White Chocolate, Gingerbread Cookie, Macadamia White Chocolate, and more!
From Cheryl’s Cookies, here are some of the new seasonal flavors:
- Buttercream Frosted Peppermint Chocolate: This classic Holiday cookie only comes once a year! This rich and moist double chocolate cookies are generously topped with pink peppermint buttercream frosting, garnished with holiday sprinkles, and individually wrapped.
- Buttercream Frosted Gingerbread: Truly a holiday flavor classic. A moist and tender gingerbread cookie is made with brown sugar, molasses, spices, and plenty of crystallized ginger. Each is hand frosted with vanilla buttercream icing and individually wrapped for sharing.
- Macadamia White Chocolate: This very popular cookie is back by popular demand! The combination of lightly salted and roasted macadamia nuts and white chocolate chips makes this a classic favorite.
The suggested retail price for all products listed above is $19.99.