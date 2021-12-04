Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.cheryls.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99

Product Snapshot: National Cookie Day is on December 4, 2021, and Cheryl’s Cookies is celebrating in scrumptious ways.  

To excite taste buds all around, the brand has *new* seasonal flavors too, such as Peppermint Chocolate, Cranberry White Chocolate, Gingerbread Cookie, Macadamia White Chocolate, and more! 

From Cheryl’s Cookies, here are some of the new seasonal flavors:

  • Buttercream Frosted Peppermint Chocolate: This classic Holiday cookie only comes once a year! This rich and moist double chocolate cookies are generously topped with pink peppermint buttercream frosting, garnished with holiday sprinkles, and individually wrapped. 
  • Buttercream Frosted Gingerbread: Truly a holiday flavor classic. A moist and tender gingerbread cookie is made with brown sugar, molasses, spices, and plenty of crystallized ginger. Each is hand frosted with vanilla buttercream icing and individually wrapped for sharing. 
  • Macadamia White Chocolate: This very popular cookie is back by popular demand! The combination of lightly salted and roasted macadamia nuts and white chocolate chips makes this a classic favorite. 

The suggested retail price for all products listed above is $19.99.