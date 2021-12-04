Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.cheryls.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99

Product Snapshot: National Cookie Day is on December 4, 2021, and Cheryl’s Cookies is celebrating in scrumptious ways.

To excite taste buds all around, the brand has *new* seasonal flavors too, such as Peppermint Chocolate, Cranberry White Chocolate, Gingerbread Cookie, Macadamia White Chocolate, and more!

From Cheryl’s Cookies, here are some of the new seasonal flavors:

Buttercream Frosted Peppermint Chocolate: This classic Holiday cookie only comes once a year! This rich and moist double chocolate cookies are generously topped with pink peppermint buttercream frosting, garnished with holiday sprinkles, and individually wrapped.

Buttercream Frosted Gingerbread: Truly a holiday flavor classic. A moist and tender gingerbread cookie is made with brown sugar, molasses, spices, and plenty of crystallized ginger. Each is hand frosted with vanilla buttercream icing and individually wrapped for sharing.

Macadamia White Chocolate: This very popular cookie is back by popular demand! The combination of lightly salted and roasted macadamia nuts and white chocolate chips makes this a classic favorite.

The suggested retail price for all products listed above is $19.99.