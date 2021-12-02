Company: Limagrain Ingredients
Website: www.limagrain-ingredients.com
Ingredient Snapshot: By 2020, 60 percent of consumers would like to increase the amount of plant-based protein in their diet, and around 37 percent of consumers consider themselves as flexitarian, vegetarian, or vegan worldwide. However, plant-based protein products need to keep their composition simple, with a handful of trusted ingredients that consumers know. In addition, 25 percent of consumers are concerned about the taste of plant-based protein products, and 17 percent are concerned about their texture. Therefore, the inclusion of legumes while maintaining a good organoleptic quality of the products remains a challenge for manufacturers.
This is why Limagrain Ingredients has developed Pep's Balls: a new range of extruded pulses to enrich products with plant-based proteins, without any compromise on taste and offering a great mouthfeel.
A range of three Pep’s balls to use as inclusion ingredients, ensuring a plant-based protein enhancement and a great natural texturizer for your products:
- Pep’s Balls chickpea
- Pep’s Balls pea & faba bean
- Pep’s Balls red bean & peas
Benefits include:
- Only pulses
- Natural plant-based protein content
- Boost of protein & fibers to reach health claims or improve Nutriscore
- Easy to implement in your recipes
- Clear and clean label