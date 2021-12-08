Company: Flexicon

Website: www.flexicon.com

Equipment Snapshot: Flexicon's Basic Filler for bulk boxes, totes, bins or other intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) loads bulk solid materials free of dust, at low cost.

The unit's fill head can be raised or lowered using a forklift and secured with clevis pins to minimize the clearance between the rectangular dust hood and the opening of IBCs ranging from 48 to 78 in. (1219 to 1981 mm) tall.

A fill head port can be vented to a filter sock to contain displaced dust, or to a central bag house that causes a clear flexible skirt to vacuum-seal against the container's exterior, increasing dust containment effectiveness.

Performance can be enhanced by a vibratory deck to densify and stabilize the material during filling, and/or load cells that signal a PLC when to stop the flow of material by stopping a conveyor or closing a rotary valve or slide gate once a programmed weight is gained.

Rated for loads up to 6500 lb (2948 kg), the frame is offered in carbon steel with durable industrial coating, with stainless steel material contact surfaces, or in all-stainless construction to industrial or sanitary standards.

It can be integrated with Flexicon mechanical or pneumatic conveying systems, or the user's upstream process equipment or storage vessels.



