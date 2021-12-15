Company: Mondelēz International
Website: www.oreo.com
Introduced: January 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $4.29
Product Snapshot: On December 15, 2021, OREO dropped the news of two new flavors launching in early January 2022, through the brand’s first-ever Twitter Spaces announcement!
The two new flavors include:
- Limited-Edition OREO Ultimate Chocolate cookies: Chocolate lovers rejoice! New OREO Ultimate Chocolate cookies are a chocolate lover’s dream, featuring triple layer-stacked chocolate cremes. The limited-edition cookie will be available nationwide beginning January 2022, while supplies last.
- OREO Toffee Crunch cookies (Permanent): Rich and chewy, new OREO Toffee Crunch cookies feature Toffee flavored creme with sugar crystals for a perfect cookie crunch. This cookie will be a new permanent addition to the OREO family, available nationwide beginning January 2022.