Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.oreo.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.29

Product Snapshot: On December 15, 2021, OREO dropped the news of two new flavors launching in early January 2022, through the brand’s first-ever Twitter Spaces announcement!

The two new flavors include:

Limited-Edition OREO Ultimate Chocolate cookies: Chocolate lovers rejoice! New OREO Ultimate Chocolate cookies are a chocolate lover’s dream, featuring triple layer-stacked chocolate cremes. The limited-edition cookie will be available nationwide beginning January 2022, while supplies last.

OREO Toffee Crunch cookies (Permanent): Rich and chewy, new OREO Toffee Crunch cookies feature Toffee flavored creme with sugar crystals for a perfect cookie crunch. This cookie will be a new permanent addition to the OREO family, available nationwide beginning January 2022.



