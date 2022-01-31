Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.oreo.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.19-$6.69

Product Snapshot: A new way to enjoy AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE is coming to the freezer aisle! OREO is launching a line of OREO Frozen Treats ranging from scoopable tubs to snackable bars, cones, sandwiches, and more.

The OREO brand extension is a playfully reimagined take on the classic chocolate sandwich cookie fans know and love. Unlike average cookies and cream with a vanilla ice cream, the new OREO Frozen Treat recipes were perfected by OREO to ensure the familiar and authentic taste of real OREO cookie flavor is infused into each and every bite.

A few highlights from the portfolio, which is made up of OREO Frozen Bars, OREO Frozen Sandwiches, OREO Frozen Cones, and 2-in-1 OREO & CHIPS AHOY! 48 oz. tubs and more, include:

OREO Bars feature creme-flavored base packed with OREO cookie pieces, dipped in a coating made from crushed OREO wafer pieces. SRP: $5.49.

OREO Cones feature crispy, chocolatey cones filled with creme-flavored base packed with OREO cookie pieces, dipped in a coating made from crushed OREO wafer pieces. SRP: $5.49.

OREO Sandwiches feature creme-flavored base mixed with OREO cookie pieces, sandwiched between two big OREO cookie wafers. SRP: $5.49.

"We continually seek ways to playfully reinvent our classic cookie and are excited to bring this new OREO innovation to the freezer aisle," said Justin Parnell, vice president, OREO US. "Created for our most loyal fans, we have perfected the OREO Frozen Treats recipes to deliver the signature OREO flavor in every bite. We hope this delicious new treat will provide even more opportunities for fans to foster moments of playful connection over a shared love of OREO."

OREO Frozen Treats are available now at select retailers and will be available nationwide in March 2022. For additional product info and to find OREO Frozen Treats near you, visit www.icecream.com/us/en/brands/oreo.