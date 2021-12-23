Paxiom has moved into its new state-of-the-art 50,000 square foot facility next to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. The co-located sales, marketing, and automation space provides a rejuvenating atmosphere for team interaction and expanded space for system integration services, warehousing, and fabrication.

“There’s no better way to end 2021 than moving into a new facility with a bright future ahead. With significant growth comes a great responsibility to continue ensuring that we meet the needs of our customers while providing a fantastic environment to support our incredibly dedicated team,” said Nicholas Taraborelli, vice president of Paxiom.



