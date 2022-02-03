Company: Ferrara
Website: www.keebler.com
Introduced: February 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.99
Product Snapshot: Keebler has released a limited-edition cookie celebrating the brand’s Make-A-Wish partnership, as well as two new Chips Deluxe varieties and a unique update on a Sandies favorite.
The new cookies include:
- Fudge Stripes Make-A-Wish Celebration Cake Cookies: In collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Keebler elves have created limited-edition Celebration Cake Cookies to bring hope and joy to Wish Kids across the country. For every limited-time offer pack sold, Keebler will donate $0.25 up to the $250,000 donation goal.
- Chips Deluxe Double Chocolate M&Ms: These chocolate-based cookies are baked with milk chocolate M&M’s, adding double the chocolate for a fun new twist to the classic cookie. It’s every chocolate lover’s dream!
- Chips Deluxe Dipped Duos Chocolate Fudge: It’s time for a spin on the classic chocolate chip cookie with even more delicious fudge to love. These Chips Deluxe cookies are dipped into classic Keebler Fudge that will satisfy any sweet craving.
- Sandies Cranberry & Almond: Indulge in wholesome cranberries and crunchy almonds with this twist on a classic favorite—the perfect complement to a cup of coffee.