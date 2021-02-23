As families look for more ways to spend time together and give back, Keebler is doubling down on strategic partnerships, as with Make-A-Wish, now in its second year, to modernize the act of giving with an omni-channel retail shopper experience, which includes:

Specially marked packaging + AR experience – Consumers will be able to scan a QR code sticker on specially marked packages of Keebler cookies to explore the Hollow Tree, through the use of AR, for the very first interactive experience in the brand’s history. This will be available on packages of Fudge Stripes, Chips Deluxe Rainbow, Chips Deluxe Original, Pecan Sandies, Coconut Dreams, & Vienna Fingers, featured in in-store displays and on e-comm Amazon packs during the campaign time period. Once inside, they have various touchpoints to learn more about Make-A-Wish with Ernie and the Keebler Elves as their guides, including: Uncovering wish kids’ stories and watching one real wish kid’s story brought to life via an animation, aptly called the Dunkumentary (nearly two minutes in length – about the average time it takes someone to eat two cookies with a glass of milk) An opportunity to click to donate to Make-A-Wish Learning all about the Keebler cookies and where to find them See Dunk-umentary animation here .

Working with retailers to grant wishes – Keebler is partnering to activate in-store shelf & cart signage in nearly 4,000 retailers, and digitally across the grocery channel to rollout the omni-channel shopper marketing experience, but the specially marked packages will be available in additional stores nationwide. Partnering with Kroger and Publix corporate offices, Keebler is working with these retailers in select markets to grant local wishes for deserving children too.

Since 2020, Keebler has donated nearly $750,000 to go towards granting wishes through Make-A-Wish and in turn, giving children with critical illnesses, renewed strength.