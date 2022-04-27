In honor of World Wish Day, Keebler is celebrating a donation milestone of over $1 million during its three-year partnership with Make-A-Wish that has helped bring joy and a little Elfin magic to more than 100 children with critical illnesses. The donation was made possible with the help of consumers who purchased cookies, providing hope to children and their families, including:

Jazmine, 9, from Texas, who wished to have a French bulldog puppy

Jaylyn, 3, from Georgia, who wished to go to the Chattanooga Aquarium

Amanda, 14, from Florida, who wished to go skiing

Jessa, 7, from North Carolina, who wished to be the queen of Queen City. Families can watch her wish come to life in Keebler's "Dunkumentary," a touching animation showing Jessa's magical day as queen of Queen City

"Enhancing everyday moments through magic has always been at the heart of the Keebler brand. We are thrilled to celebrate Make-A-Wish and help grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses across the nation," said Taylor Exline, brand manager of Keebler. "Knowing we helped put smiles on the faces of kids and families who are going through a rough time—that's the real Elfin magic."

Whether a fun-filled day at the aquarium or the joy of a new puppy, granting wishes has an undeniable effect on children, their families and even their medical professionals. According to the Make-A-Wish 2022 Wish Impact Study:

91% of wish parents said the wish experience gave their child a better chance of surviving their illness

100% of medical providers reported that that the wish experience helps them feel more hopeful and joyful

9 out of 10 Make-A-Wish kids reported that their wish gave them more confidence and boosted their self-esteem, and 8 out of 10 said their wish gave them the strength to fight their critical illness

In honor of the partnership for 2022, Keebler debuted a limited-edition Fudge Stripes Celebration Cake Cookie featuring a magical star-shaped center and Keebler's iconic stripes in the signature blue of Make-A-Wish. With each purchase, consumers triggered a 25-cent donation up to $250,0000 to Make-A-Wish.

For additional information about Keebler, please visit Keebler.com.