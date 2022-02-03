CuliNex, the country’s top clean label food product consultancy, has announced the addition of Culinologist Joseph Choi as part of its ever-expanding product development team.

“We are thrilled to add Joe Choi to our innovation team,” said Webb Girard, senior director of research & development of CuliNex. “At CuliNex, we know when taste comes first in the development process, we can deliver exceptional products for our clients. Joe is the perfect combination of what we look for in our Culinology practice, bringing his knowledge of food, scientific process, and great attitude to work each day.”

As a Culinologist, Joseph Choi will use his keen ability to coax the full flavor from ingredients and develop consumer-winning prototypes for CuliNex’ clients. He joins the CuliNex team from the restaurant industry where he spent sixteen years learning all aspects of culinary arts and the science of food. Growing up in the restaurant industry and earning an impressive culinary education, Choi brings proactive problem-solving skills that have been honed by intense kitchen environments and a highly trained understanding of flavor development to the CuliNex team.

Joseph Choi studied Biochemistry at Washington State University in Pullman, WA before extending his education. He earned a Bachelor of Professional Studies in Culinary Science and an Associate of Occupational Studies in Culinary Arts at The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. When he is not working on the bench at the CuliNex Innovation Center or enjoying a shared meal with friends and family, he is at the gym, driving range or snowboarding one of Washington’s many peaks.

CuliNex is the industry's premier consulting firm providing product development and strategic business services focused on clean label food products. As a pioneer in clean label food product development, CuliNex assists companies of all sizes in achieving their growth goals through the development and implementation of product driven strategies.

To learn more about the innovations and product development services provided by CuliNex for a growing list of food clients, please visit www.culinex.biz.



