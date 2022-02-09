Company: Rhythm Superfoods

Website: https://rhythmfoods.com/

Introduced: Fall 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Rhythm Superfoods, an Austin-based company known for creating innovative plant-based superfood snacks, showcased its nutritionally dense snacks at the 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show.

Rhythm Superfoods will be sampling its new Mushroom Crisps, which launched fall of 2021 at Kroger and Sprouts nationally in two flavors: Sea Salt and Fire Roasted. Brown and white button mushrooms are freshly hand-picked, then low temperature crisped to ensure they’re perfectly crunchy and packed full of vital nutrients. Bursting with umami flavor, the Mushroom Crisps are Non-GMO certified, Gluten-free certified and Vegan certified. Both flavors are an excellent source of Vitamin D, Vitamins B2, B3, and B5 and a good source of Folic Acid and fiber. The Mushroom Crisps are available in a 2-oz. bag.

“Our mission is to develop delicious plant-based snacks that people love and want to eat,” said Rhythm Superfoods Co-Founder and CEO Scott Jensen. “We are thrilled to be showing our incredibly tasty Mushroom Crisps at the Winter Fancy Food Show.”