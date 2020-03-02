gimMe Snacks Sea Salt & Avocado Oil Roasted Seaweed snack

Company: gimMe Snacks

Website: www.gimmehealth.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99 (single pack), $5.99 (6-pack)

Product Snapshot: Organic seaweed snack brand gimMe Snacks has announced the debut of their new Sea Salt & Avocado Oil Roasted Seaweed Snack flavor. Continuing to bring the benefits of nutrient-packed seaweed to everyday snacking, the brand will showcase the new flavor alongside its existing product line of premium USDA Organic, Non-GMO, and Gluten Free products.

Further establishing themselves as leaders in the category, gimMe is first seaweed snack brand to offer an avocado oil product. This premium organic seaweed is roasted to crispy perfection using organic rich and buttery avocado oil and topped off with a sprinkle of sea salt – just three ingredients that make for a savory snack. The addition of Sea Salt & Avocado Oil Roasted Seaweed was inspired by consumer trends and all the associated health benefits, including the high levels of oleic acid (fatty acid providing numerous health benefits), Lutein (antioxidant), and more. GimMe’s Sea Salt & Avocado Oil Roasted Seaweed Snacks will be available in 9g single packs and 4.5g 6-packs in all stores where gimMe is sold and online this spring.

“We’re very excited to be back at Expo West debuting our new Sea Salt & Avocado Oil Roasted Seaweed Snack,” says Steve Broad, co-founder and CEO of gimMe. “The launch of this category-first flavor further reinforces gimMe’s position as a leading brand within the premium snacks segment. We are thrilled to incorporate this trending healthy ingredient into our portfolio as a way to entice even more consumers to try and love seaweed!

For more information on gimMe and its products, please visit www.gimmehealth.com.