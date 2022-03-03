Company: Brazi Bites

Website: www.brazibites.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Brazi Bites, pioneer of Latin-inspired, naturally gluten-free and better-for-you foods, will introduce its new line of better-for-you Pizza Bites at Natural Products Expo West from March 8–12, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Available in three flavors, Four Cheese, Supreme, and Uncured Pepperoni, Brazi Bites Pizza Bites are made with the brand’s award-winning cheese bread dough stuffed with classic pizza fillings for a better, clean ingredient take on the traditional snack. Attendees of the show are invited to visit the Brazi Bites booth #5435 to taste each flavor and for more information.

Initially introduced as a single SKU within the Empanadas product line called Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza’nadas, Brazi Bites expanded Pizza Bites into their own line following the explosive consumer response and sales velocity on the original item. After only six months in market following the Spring 2021 launch, Pizza’nada is quickly rising to the #2 SKU within Brazi Bites’ full portfolio, only outranked by the brand’s top-selling, cult-favorite Cheddar & Parmesan Cheese Bread.

“The consumer response to our first pizza bite launch was incredible, and sent a clear signal that shoppers are hungry for a clean label, better-for-you pizza snack,” said Junea Rocha, co-founder and CMO of Brazi Bites. “We immediately focused our 2022 innovation on bringing additional beloved pizza flavors to market. We're thrilled for Expo West attendees to be the first to try our varieties and welcome all the pizza lovers to our booth for a warm, toasty snack, bursting with flavor!

By focusing on high-quality ingredients, like uncured pepperoni, real mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes and familiar flavors consumers already know and love, Brazi Bites Pizza Bites have strong mainstream appeal while also attracting new shoppers to this section of the frozen aisle. Pizza Bites are also high in protein and like all Brazi Bites foods, the new better-for-you Pizza Bites are Certified Gluten-Free, grain-free, trans-fat-free, soy-free, and made with no artificial ingredients. They are also easy to prepare and conveniently go from the freezer-to-oven or air-fryer for a fresh homemade taste. Additional details include:

Cheese & Uncured Pepperoni: Stuffed with fresh mozzarella, uncured pepperoni, and tomato sauce these pizza bites make the perfect blend of everything you love about fresh pizza.

Four Cheese: Filled with four delectable cheeses including mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and asiago cheese, these Pizza Bites are bursting with cheesy goodness.

Supreme: Uncured pepperoni, Italian sausage, red and green bell peppers, onions and spices make these bites explode with all your favorite ingredients on a supreme pizza.

Brazi Bites better-for-you Pizza Bites are perfect for snacking, entertaining and light meals. Pizza Bites have an MSRP of $5.99 per bag and are available at Target, Wegmans, New Seasons, Publix and online at www.brazibites.com and Amazon. In Q1 the line is coming to Kroger nationwide, Giant, Stop & Shop, and more.



