Company: Kellogg

Website: www.clubcrackers.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.19

Product Snapshot: Just in time for Club Crackers' 90th anniversary, the brand is tapping into the sweet and savory trend to introduce a new flavor to its fan-favorite Club Crisps lineup: Club Crisps Sweet & Salty. When it comes to Mom's question of what snack will satisfy, this new unique flavor combination is a bite the whole family will enjoy.

Available for a limited time only this spring, Club Crisps Sweet & Salty is the first-ever sweet and savory flavor within the expansive Club Crackers portfolio. The new wavy crisps are baked light and thin, offering the perfect balance of sweet, caramelized flavored sugar and savory pop of salt that seamlessly blends with the rich buttery base. It's an easy bite-size snacking win to bring the whole family together, without any artificial colors or flavors.

"With trending sweet and savory snacks on the rise, we saw the perfect opportunity to bring a unique twist and seasonal offering to the Club Crisps line," said Zach Wyer, director of brand marketing, Kellogg's Crackers. "Our innovation team worked to combine the perfect mix of sweet brown sugar and savory salt crystals to excite and delight tastebuds, and we're thrilled to share it in this new thin and crispy bite-size format."

Club Crisps Sweet & Salty joins the existing Club Crisps lineup of Sea Salt and Ranch flavors, as well as the expansive Club Crackers portfolio that has something for everyone. Snackers will find the Sea Salt flavor provides sweet, buttery, and salty notes, while Club Crisps Ranch is seasoned with spices, garlic, and onion.

Fans can take family snack time to the next level with Club Crisps Sweet & Salty available at retailers nationwide for a limited time only starting in March 2022.