Company: Frito-Lay North America

Website: www.smartfood.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Smartfood recently released its newest addition to the Smart50 lineup, Smart50 Sweet & Salty Caramel Popcorn.

From savory to sweet to salty, the new offering has smart snackers covered with flavors and quality ingredients to be the smart addition for a go-to snack. 

A satisfying option, Smartfood’s Smart50 lineup offers a variety of tasty flavors, including White Cheddar, Sea Salt and now Sweet & Salty Caramel. Other features include:

  • 50 calories per cup or less
  • Free of artificial flavors 
  • No added MSG
  • Long standing commitment to using only high quality, carefully selected and premium ingredients

The new offering is available now at snacks.com and all major retailers nationwide.