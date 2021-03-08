Company: Frito-Lay North America
Website: www.smartfood.com
Introduced: March 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.99
Product Snapshot: Smartfood recently released its newest addition to the Smart50 lineup, Smart50 Sweet & Salty Caramel Popcorn.
From savory to sweet to salty, the new offering has smart snackers covered with flavors and quality ingredients to be the smart addition for a go-to snack.
A satisfying option, Smartfood’s Smart50 lineup offers a variety of tasty flavors, including White Cheddar, Sea Salt and now Sweet & Salty Caramel. Other features include:
- 50 calories per cup or less
- Free of artificial flavors
- No added MSG
- Long standing commitment to using only high quality, carefully selected and premium ingredients
The new offering is available now at snacks.com and all major retailers nationwide.