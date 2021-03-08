Company: Frito-Lay North America

Website: www.smartfood.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Smartfood recently released its newest addition to the Smart50 lineup, Smart50 Sweet & Salty Caramel Popcorn.

From savory to sweet to salty, the new offering has smart snackers covered with flavors and quality ingredients to be the smart addition for a go-to snack.

A satisfying option, Smartfood’s Smart50 lineup offers a variety of tasty flavors, including White Cheddar, Sea Salt and now Sweet & Salty Caramel. Other features include:

50 calories per cup or less

Free of artificial flavors

No added MSG

Long standing commitment to using only high quality, carefully selected and premium ingredients

The new offering is available now at snacks.com and all major retailers nationwide.