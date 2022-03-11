Company: Renewal Mill

Website: www.renewalmill.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: Renewal Mill’s newly released and award-winning Matcha Chip Cookie Mix is a sustainably sourced, plant-based, and gluten-free alternative to traditional flour-based baking mixes. This easy-to-make, “just add water and oil” cookie mix yields artisan cookies with golden edges and soft chewy centers with the delicate flavor of green tea and luxurious matcha white chocolate chips from Vesta Chocolate, a bean-to-bar craft chocolate factory.

Handcrafted by a James Beard Award winning chef, Alice Medrich, Renewal Mill’s newly released Matcha Chip Cookie Mix is made with upcycled organic okara flour, which Renewal Mill crafts by upcycling the soybean pulp generated during soymilk production. Okara Flour is a versatile superfood that provides superior nutrition with a neutral taste, which can be used on its own or in combination with other flours and baking ingredients as an eco-friendly, vegan ingredient option. By upcycling the soybean pulp that would otherwise go to waste and release greenhouse gases which cause global warming, Renewal Mill is fighting climate change and global food loss by converting food manufacturing byproducts into superfood ingredients and innovative, healthy vegan baking staples.

Renewal Mill's new Matcha Chip Cookie Mix was recently named the "Best New Planet-Forward Product," earning a NEXTY Award at Natural Products Expo West 2022. SRP is $7.99 for a single bag (13.7 oz); wholesale is available. To learn more or to purchase Renewal Mill's Matcha Chip Cookie Mix, please visit www.renewalmill.com.