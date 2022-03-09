Company: Renewal Mill

Website: www.renewalmill.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99/cookie, $35.00/box of 12 cookies

Product Snapshot: Renewal Mill, an upcycled food company, has partnered with Miyoko’s Creamery, an innovative plant milk creamery, to create a new collection of chef-crafted cookies. Renewal Mill’s Salted Peanut Butter Cookies are now made with upcycled Miyoko’s Creamery European Style Cultured Vegan Butter, marking the first co-branded, upcycled product using Miyoko’s Creamery ingredients. Together, Renewal Mill and Miyoko’s are unlocking the next generation of plant-based foods that not only taste great, but are good for the planet, too

True to its mission to reduce food waste and create a new circular food economy, Renewal Mill is working with Miyoko’s Creamery to capture the portion of its vegan butter left in its churning equipment at the end of production and put it to its best and highest use. Recognized for its cultured flavor and world-class performance, Miyoko’s European Style Cultured Vegan Butter is crafted to melt, brown, spread, and bake exactly like animal dairy butter. Miyoko’s Creamery butter is also lactose free, palm oil free, gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, and certified USDA Organic, making it the ideal ingredient for Renewal Mill’s single-serve, ready-to-eat cookies.

Born out of a shared vision of sustainability, this partnership brings together two Northern California-based, women-owned companies that are each spearheading their respective climate movements. Miyoko’s Creamery is widely recognized as a “leading voice in the future of plant dairy,” evolving the ancient art of fermentation to craft artisan dairy cheeses and butters with plant milks. Renewal Mill is one of the first companies to convert food manufacturing byproducts into superfood ingredients and has led the charge to put upcycled food on the map as a top food industry trend. Renewal Mill’s flagship ingredient is okara flour, a high-fiber, gluten-free flour made from soybean pulp leftover from soymilk production. In an added point of synergy, Miyoko’s Creamery founder and CEO, Miyoko Schinner, used okara as a key ingredient in her first company in Japan.

“According to Project Drawdown, a leading climate change research organization, reducing food waste and eating a more plant-rich diet are two of the top three things we can do to stay below two degrees of global climate warming” said Caroline Cotto, Renewal Mill’s co-founder. “Creating artisan cookies made with Renewal Mill’s upcycled ingredients and Miyoko’s Creamery’s plant milk butter is a delicious way to help achieve both of these goals and to put power back into the hands of consumers to make a difference.”

Jennifer Kaplan, director of sustainability at Miyoko’s Creamery added, “A vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, upcycled soft-baked cookie that tackles food waste is a marker of a food system renaissance. What a dream come true to have a partner like Renewal Mill, who is revolutionizing the industry by finding delicious homes for rescued ingredients like our end-of-run butter. We can't wait for everyone to try our collaborative peanut butter cookie and taste how great doing good can be.” The product will debut at Natural Product Expo West on March 9–12, 2022, and samples of the new Salted Peanut Butter SKU will be available at Booth #5684.

Renewal Mill and Miyoko’s Creamery plan to expand their partnership with the launch of additional soft-baked, ready-to-eat cookie flavors, such as Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle, later this spring. Handcrafted by a James Beard Award winning chef, Alice Medrich, and approved by Miyoko, an entrepreneur, best-selling cookbook author, vegan chef for more than 30 years and included in the 2021 Inaugural list of Forbes 50 over 50, these cookies impress on all fronts: taste, texture, and, of course, impact.

To purchase Renewal Mill’s soft-baked, ready-to-eat Salted Peanut Butter Cookies, or to learn more about its upcycled, climate friendly baking products, please visit Renewal Mill’s website at www.renewalmill.com. Renewal Mill’s soft-baked cookie collection is also available at renewalmill.faire.com. For more information about Miyoko’s Creamery, please visit its website at www.miyokos.com.