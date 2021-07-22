Company: Renewal Mill

Website: www.renewalmill.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.50 (cookies), $7.99 (mix)

Product Snapshot: Renewal Mill recently introduced an Upcycled Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix, as well as Upcycled Peanut Butter Cookies in a ready-to-eat double pack.

The Upcycled Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix features crispy golden edges, soft chewy centers, and beloved pumpkin pie spice. This mix features Renewal Mill's flagship ingredient, upcycled okara flour, and a 6-spice blend created by Oaktown Spice, renowned for sourcing the best tasting spices from around the globe and grinding them in-house for the freshest, boldest, and most resonant flavors. Coming this fall to retail shelves, e-commerce, and direct to consumer.

Renewal Mill is adding a second ready-to-eat SKU to its portfolio, a soft-baked peanut butter cookie. 100 percent vegan and made with upcycled okara flour, this sweet treat is perfect for the on-the-go snacking. Each pouch comes with two 40g cookies.