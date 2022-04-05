PSSI has appointed operational leader Dawn Winsauer as senior vice president of the south region and promoted Levi Christenberry to vice president of operations for the southcentral division, effective immediately.

In her new role as SVP, Winsauer will oversee the company’s customer relationships and operational initiatives with food processors across the southern states.

“Throughout her career, Dawn has been consistently recognized for having one of the industry’s lowest OSHA recordable rates, which is a testament to her dedication to employee safety,” said Dan Taft, CEO. “We are excited to see her expand her safety-focused leadership in her new role.”

Winsauer has over 25 years of experience working in the food safety industry. Starting as an hourly lead, she has been promoted across various roles within PSSI throughout her career including assistant site manager, senior technical service manager, area manager, division manager, and most recently, vice president.

Filling Winsauer’s vacancy, Levi Christenberry will take on his new role as VP of operations for the southcentral division. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Levi has worked his way up from an hourly sanitor. His drive and strong leadership helped aid in the success of many new programs at PSSI. Levi is a proud graduate of PSSI’s leadership development program, the University of PSSI.

“It’s been a joy to watch these two leaders grow in our company,” said Taft. “We’ve seen the positive impact they’ve had on their operational teams in every stage of their careers at PSSI. We are excited to see them both continue to drive operational excellence in their newest roles.”