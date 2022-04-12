Company: Utz Snacks

Website: www.utzsnacks.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.19, $4.29

Product Snapshot: Grillo's Pickles has announced a limited-time only snack launch that gives its cult-favorite pickles a crunchier bite. Partnering with Pennsylvania's own chip brand Utz, Grillo's & Utz Dill Pickle flavored potato chips are the perfect blends of fresh, crispy, salty, and dill pickle flavor.

The Grillo's Pickles & Utz limited edition chip is the first collaboration for the duo, tackling two snack groups with a loyal and devoted following. "I would eat Utz chips and a Grillo's spear while working the pickle cart so to have two of the best snacks available collaborate is a dream come true." says Eddie Andre, Grillo's director of brand experience. "The thing about Grillo's and Utz is that you can't just have one—they're way too good! I know when Grillo's fans and pickle lovers alike try this chip they're going to go wild for it, and I have no doubt Utz fans will too."

"We are excited to work with Grillo's Pickles," said Bill Blubaugh, SVP marketing & communications, Utz Brands, Inc., "As we work to bring innovation and excitement to our brand fans, our new Utz & Grillo's Classic Dill Pickle flavored potato chips will deliver with big and bold flavor! They are crispy, crunchy, and delicious—fans will love them!"

The new Utz & Grillo's Classic Dill Pickle flavored potato chips are available in leading retailers for a limited-time-only. They are available in 2.625 oz On-the-Go and 7.75 oz Take-Home sizes and come with suggested retail prices of $2.19 and $4.29, respectively. For more information about Grillo's, visit www.GrillosPickles.com or on Instagram at @GrillosPickles.