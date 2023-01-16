Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, founded by the Naked Market and the Jonas Brothers in 2021, announced that it has partnered with global pop sensation Kelly Clarkson to release an all-new product SKU: Kelly’s Classic BBQ, a Southern spin on Rob’s signature recipe inspired by Clarkson’s Texan roots. Kelly's Classic BBQ is the first celebrity collaboration from Rob's Backstage Popcorn and The Naked Market.

Clarkson fell in love with Rob’s Backstage Popcorn last year and the brothers shortly after appeared on her daytime talk show to announce the brand’s retail launch in April 2022. Her authentic interest and excitement in the product made it clear that a partnership was undeniable, Clarkson’s first foray in the CPG space. Together with the brothers and The Naked Market, Clarkson developed a sweet and smoky barbecue flavor.

“I love Rob’s Backstage Popcorn and I am thrilled to be sharing this new flavor with y’all”, said Kelly Clarkson. “Collaborating with Rob, Kevin, Nick, and Joe has been so much fun! I apologize in advance for not being able to put a bag of Kelly’s Classic BBQ popcorn down. It’s that good, y’all. I can’t wait for the world to get a taste of what we’ve been cooking up together.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Kelly Clarkson on this new addition to the Rob’s Backstage Popcorn lineup. We’re grateful that she has been such a vocal supporter and fan of Rob’s since our retail launch last year. Kelly’s BBQ flavor leans into her Southern roots to create a truly unique spin on Rob’s original flavor profile. We couldn’t be more excited to share it with the world!,” said Nick Jonas, co-founder of Rob’s Backstage Popcorn.

With the support of The Naked Market, a next-generation CPG brand incubator, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn has captured the attention of national retailers. Since launch, the brand has been sold nationwide in Walmart, and will be available nationwide at Albertsons, Kroger, and Sam’s Club, among others in the next few months. These new retailers will increase Rob’s Backstage Popcorn’s brick-and-mortar presence to approximately 8,000 doors, making it easier for the brand’s loyal fans to find when a craving hits.

Rob’s Backstage Popcorn has been perfected over the past three decades by Rob Garbowsky, the father of Greg Garbowsky, friend, former bass guitarist and current member of the band’s management team. The idea to bring Rob’s Backstage Popcorn to life came to Nick Jonas in 2011 when he got his first taste of the popcorn during an evening spent at the Garbowskys’ home and convinced Rob to make the popcorn for the Jonas Brothers crew. The unique flavor quickly made it the entire band’s go-to snack and has been in their pantries and on the road with them ever since.

“We're thrilled to announce this partnership, the first official collaboration for Rob's Backstage Popcorn, between Kelly and the Jonas Brothers as it stems from the group's longtime friendship. Kelly brings her authentic love for the product and a unique Southern spin on the popcorn's signature seasoning - making it a flavor unlike any other on the market. We look forward to what the future holds for this partnership, and anticipate similar collaborations down the road that will excite many.” said Harrison Fugman, co-founder and CEO of The Naked Market.

Kelly’s Classic BBQ ($3.98-$4.79/per bag in stores and $23.99/4-pack on eatrobs.com) will be available online at eatrobs.com and in-stores at Walmart and Albertsons now, expanding to Kroger in February. The original SKU is also available in the aforementioned retailers and will launch nationwide in Sam’s Club on January 27.

