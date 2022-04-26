Company: Hostess Brands

Website: voortman.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Voortman is welcoming summer with the launch of two fruit-flavored wafers: Raspberry Lemonade and Tropical Fruit. The seasonal wafers are rolling out across the U.S. and Canada in May 2022 and will be available on store shelves for a limited time.

“With summer approaching, consumers are increasingly looking for snacks in sweet, refreshing flavors to enjoy on a warm day. Our Raspberry Lemonade and Tropical Fruit Wafers contain real raspberries, lemons, pineapple, and coconut, and are made without high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or artificial flavors so consumers can feel good about eating them all season long," said Adam Lisook, general manager of Voortman Cookies.

These fruity wafers feature the same light, crispy texture and creamy filling as everyday Voortman wafers. Both wafer varieties come in a 10.6-ounce package at a suggested retail price of $3.49.

To find a retailer near you, visit the store locator at Voortman.com/where-to-buy.