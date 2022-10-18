Voortman is ringing in the winter season with the launch of holiday-inspired snacks: wafers and cookies made with real ingredients. The signature seasonal treats, including two new flavors, are rolling out across the U.S. and Canada and will be available in stores for a limited time.

Voortman limited-time items hitting U.S. store shelves this holiday season are:

NEW Candy Cane Flavored Wafers : Cool peppermint-flavored crème meets crisp wafer layers in a 10.6-ounce package.

: Cool peppermint-flavored crème meets crisp wafer layers in a 10.6-ounce package. NEW Eggnog Flavored Wafers : Baked with real nutmeg, this classic holiday beverage inspired snack has a rich and creamy flavor in a 10.6-ounce package.

: Baked with real nutmeg, this classic holiday beverage inspired snack has a rich and creamy flavor in a 10.6-ounce package. Chocolate Mint Flavored Wafers : Crisp wafers sandwiched between refreshing mint chocolate-flavored crème in a 10.6-ounce package.

: Crisp wafers sandwiched between refreshing mint chocolate-flavored crème in a 10.6-ounce package. Gingerbread Cookies : A holiday classic, baked with the warm spiciness of real ginger and topped with red sugar in a 10.6-ounce package.

: A holiday classic, baked with the warm spiciness of real ginger and topped with red sugar in a 10.6-ounce package. Holiday Treats : Shortbread cookies in various holiday shapes sprinkled with red and green sugar in a 10.6-ounce package.

: Shortbread cookies in various holiday shapes sprinkled with red and green sugar in a 10.6-ounce package. Holiday Gingerbread Cookies : Gingerbread-shaped cookies baked with the warm spiciness of real ginger and topped with red sugar in a 12.3-ounce stand-up bag.

: Gingerbread-shaped cookies baked with the warm spiciness of real ginger and topped with red sugar in a 12.3-ounce stand-up bag. Assorted Festive Cookies: Snowman-, star-, and tree-shaped shortbread cookies sprinkled with red, white and green sugar in a 12.3-ounce stand-up bag.

"As the holidays approach, consumers crave delicious, festive flavors," said Adam Lisook, general manager of Voortman Bakery. "We're excited to launch these limited-edition wafers and cookies that were inspired by classic holiday flavors like gingerbread, candy canes, and eggnog. Finding the perfect gift for friends and family can be tough, but choosing what to treat yourself to doesn't have to be."

Baked with real mint, ginger, almonds, or other ingredients, the holiday snacks are made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or artificial flavors. The wafers have a light, crispy texture and creamy filling, while the cookies are crispy and crunchy.

To find a retailer, visit the store locator at Voortman.com/where-to-buy .

Hostess Brands is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.