Tampa-based La Segunda has acquired Faedo Family Bakery, renowned for its bread and guava pastries, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The bakery is located in Seminole Heights, FL, at 5105 N. Florida Ave., and is a staple in the Cuban bread community. The acquisition does not affect the bakery's flagship Ybor location, and it will extend its Seminole Heights business. The bakery will be bread-only for now.

La Segunda says: "Located in Seminole Heights, the Faedo family has been (and still is!) a staple in the Cuban bread community. As a fellow 'born and bread' multigenerational family, we are honored to carry on the tradition as well as extend our business in Seminole Heights. We look forward to baking history in Seminole Heights!"

Source: thatssotampa.com

