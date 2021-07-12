La Segunda Bakery and Cafe will open a new location in St. Petersburg, FL, after 105 years in Ybor City. The new location will open this autumn at 2436 4th Street North. The bakery is famous for its Cuban bread. At 1,820 square feet, the St. Petersburg location will be smaller than the Ybor City and South Tampa locations, but will be able to seat 40 people indoors and 40 people outdoors. The St. Petersburg location will specialize in grab-and-go sandwiches, delivery, and catering.

Source: La Segunda Bakery and Cafe to open in St. Petersburg after over a century in Ybor City

