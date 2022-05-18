Company: Garrett Popcorn Shops

Website: www.garrettpopcorn.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Fans of the iconic food brand synonymous with Chicago have been asking ... and Garrett Popcorn Shops is answering the call. For the first time in over 70 years, Garrett has launched its most popular recipe, Garrett Mix, in grocery stores.

Garrett Mix is the original Chicago-style popcorn featuring cheddar and caramel. This expansion into neighborhood grocers isn’t the first time Garrett Popcorn Shops has marked a major snacking milestone. Its team made history in the 1970s when it added Garrett Mix to the menu: becoming the first company to offer what is now called “Chicago-style popcorn” by blending CaramelCrisp with CheeseCorn.

Garrett is also now offering CheeseCorn in grocery stores. Both Garrett Mix and CheeseCorn are now available in Jewel-Osco, just in time to kick off a season of summer picnics and backyard gatherings on Memorial Day weekend.

Look for additional retailers to carry these recipes later this year.

“For years, generations of our fans have requested for us to bring Garrett Popcorn closer to their homes," said Megan Chody, owner of Garrett Popcorn Shops. "In fact, Garrett Mix was created by our fans’ requests in our shops, decades ago. Since then, they have been a driving force behind every decision we make."

Chody continued, “While snack-aisle competitors have flattered us with their imitations, nothing beats the taste of the true original—our Garrett Mix. With tremendous hometown pride, we’re thrilled now to share our world-famous treats with even more families; and we look forward to introducing the unbeatable taste of Garrett Popcorn to folks who have never experienced it before.”

Pre-popped, individually sealed, and ready to devour, Garrett Mix will be available in 6-oz. bags, and CheeseCorn in 5-oz. bags. Garrett cooks are making this grocery line the same way they make it in the shops: batch to batch, from scratch, right in their Chicago kitchen. Kernels are still hot air popped, and recipes are still handcrafted in copper kettles as they’ve been doing since 1949.

Jewel is also carrying S’mores, Simply Cocoa, and Simply Strawberry, the newest CaramelCrisp inspired recipes that launched in other local grocery stores in November 2020.







