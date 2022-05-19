Company: SpoonfulONE

Website: www.spoonfulone.com

Introduced: 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $15.39, $27.49, $45.99

Product Snapshot: SpoonfulONE’s pediatrician-recommended Crunchy Puffs provide gentle daily exposure to the 16 foods commonly associated with over 90% of food allergies. These on-the-go snacks can be eaten anywhere, anytime, and are designed to help train your baby’s (9+ months) tummy to learn that foods are just foods, not potential allergies.

SpoonfulONE’s savory, science-backed Crunchy Puffs are Certified Organic, containing no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or added sugar. From North America to New Zealand, SpoonfulONE sources only the highest quality foods to include the best proteins for its products.

